Community Events
Smithtown

Rides, ruffs and raffles: Paws of War Car Show 2025 helps vets in the best way

By Posted on
The 2025 Paws of War Car Show was a fun way to connect veterans with service dogs.
Ed Shin

With cool cars, sweet service dogs and remarkable raffles, the 2025 Paws of War Car Show was hands-down the best way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

The proceeds raised from this car show help make it possible to give local disabled U.S. veterans service dogs who are specially trained to assist with specific needs — not to mention provide companionship and unconditional love — and are proven to aid with healing and improve quality of life.

paws of war car show 2025
One pup got comfortable next to this classic ride.Ed Shin

The bond between a veteran and their service dog is truly life-changing. Several service dogs, along with their veterans, were in attendance to show just how impactful that relationship can be.

Founded to give back to our nation’s heroes, Paws of War’s programs build hope and community around our veterans and first responders to enable them to regain their lives with dignity and tailored support in gratitude for their service.

About the Author

Nicole Formisano

Nicole Formisano is the digital editor of the Long Island Press. She covers politics, crime, entertainment and general interest, with a penchant for profiles, science reporting and sneaking puns into her writing wherever possible.

