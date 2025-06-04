8 North Shore athletes commit to college sport teams

Eight North Shore high schoolers signed letters of intent to play on collegiate sports teams next fall.

Eight North Shore High School athletes signed national letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level next year.

The students, who signed their letters on Thursday, May 22, alongside their peers and staff.

The school congratulates all of the following athletes for their commitments:

Ally Basile, attending Rider University for lacrosse

Sofia DellaRatta, attending Roger Williams University for basketball

Charles Godfrey, attending St. John Fisher University for football

Chase Goldenberg, attending Franklin & Marshall College for football

Luca Korte, attending Muhlenberg College for lacrosse

Damon Merazzi, attending Alfred University for basketball

Lorenzo Recine, attending Muhlenberg College for lacrosse

Lucas Schimsky, attending John Jay College for basketball

“Playing at the college level brings even more joy, camaraderie, and expertise to your game! We will miss you and hope you will come back and visit next school year,” said high school principal Eric Contreras.