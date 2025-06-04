Bethpage School District celebrates 2025 tenure recipients

The Bethpage School District celebrated an important milestone for a distinguished group of educators and administrators on May 27: the awarding of tenure.
The ceremony took place in the Bethpage High School courtyard, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to recognize the achievements and dedication of this year’s honorees.
Led by Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Kevin Fullerton, the event honored the individuals who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence in education.
Superintendent David Schneider offered heartfelt remarks, praising the honorees for their passion, perseverance and impact on students throughout the district.
Each tenure recipient was presented with a commemorative pin by their building principal as a symbol of their dedication and contributions. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed light refreshments and the opportunity to connect with one another in celebration.
The district’s 2025 tenure honorees are:
Administrators
Valerie Filbry – Director of ELA & Literacy
Chris Pollatos – Director of Science
Dominique Siebert – Principal, Central Boulevard Elementary School
Bethpage High School
Christie Cino-Schoendorf – Science
Brooke Quezada – Special Education
Anthony Regateiro – Special Education
John F. Kennedy Middle School
Kelly LaRosa – Special Education
Mercedes O’Brien – Teaching Assistant
Central Boulevard Elementary School
Margaret Lettieri – School Psychologist
Ashley Scotto – Library Media Specialist
Nicole Turano – Elementary Teacher
Darlene Happel – Teaching Assistant
Diane Fierro – Teaching Assistant
Darlene Flaherty – Teaching Assistant
Jennifer Galeotafiore – Teaching Assistant
Dawn Spero – Teaching Assistant
Charles Campagne Elementary School
Kayleigh Duca – Music
Amanda Gherardi – Elementary Teacher
Adrienne Sodano – Literacy
Kramer Lane Elementary School
Amanda Tepedino – Elementary Teacher