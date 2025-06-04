Bethpage School District celebrates 2025 tenure recipients

The Bethpage School District celebrated an important milestone for a distinguished group of educators and administrators on May 27: the awarding of tenure.

The ceremony took place in the Bethpage High School courtyard, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to recognize the achievements and dedication of this year’s honorees.

Led by Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Kevin Fullerton, the event honored the individuals who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to excellence in education.

Superintendent David Schneider offered heartfelt remarks, praising the honorees for their passion, perseverance and impact on students throughout the district.

Each tenure recipient was presented with a commemorative pin by their building principal as a symbol of their dedication and contributions. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed light refreshments and the opportunity to connect with one another in celebration.

The district’s 2025 tenure honorees are:

Administrators

Valerie Filbry – Director of ELA & Literacy

Chris Pollatos – Director of Science

Dominique Siebert – Principal, Central Boulevard Elementary School

Bethpage High School

Christie Cino-Schoendorf – Science

Brooke Quezada – Special Education

Anthony Regateiro – Special Education

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Kelly LaRosa – Special Education

Mercedes O’Brien – Teaching Assistant

Central Boulevard Elementary School

Margaret Lettieri – School Psychologist

Ashley Scotto – Library Media Specialist

Nicole Turano – Elementary Teacher

Darlene Happel – Teaching Assistant

Diane Fierro – Teaching Assistant

Darlene Flaherty – Teaching Assistant

Jennifer Galeotafiore – Teaching Assistant

Dawn Spero – Teaching Assistant

Charles Campagne Elementary School

Kayleigh Duca – Music

Amanda Gherardi – Elementary Teacher

Adrienne Sodano – Literacy

Kramer Lane Elementary School

Amanda Tepedino – Elementary Teacher