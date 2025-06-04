Boys & Girls Club resumes summer safety tip series

The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club has announced the second installment of its speaker series “Summer Safety Tips” as part of its commitment to community education and youth development.

This important program will be held on Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the club. The informational conversation will feature retired New York Police Department Captain Ed Orski, who will present essential safety tips for children and families as they head into the summer season.

With decades of experience in public safety, Orski brings knowledge to this timely topic. His presentation will cover practical strategies to prevent common safety hazards during outdoor activities, water safety and more. He will also offer insight on how to recognize a medical emergency and how to manage it while waiting for medical assistance.

In addition to his role at the NYPD, Orski also served as a New York City Paramedic and Bayville fire chief. He is currently a New York State Emergency Medical Technician and Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED instructor.

Call the Boys & Girls Club to reserve your spot for this free informational Q&A. To RSVP, please call Tara Butler Sahaion at 516-759-5437 Ext. 214.