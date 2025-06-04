David Feldman of Imperial Cleaning Honored at Geraldo Rivera Invitational Golf Tournament

David Feldman, the founding president of Amityville-based Imperial Cleaning, has been named one of two guests of honor at the Geraldo Rivera Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, June 9 at the Huntington Crescent Club.

Personally hosted by iconic broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera, this annual event benefits Life’s WORC/The Family Center for Achievement, a nonprofit based in Garden City founded by Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, Schneps Media Long Island, and dozens of other publications.

“This golf tournament is already sold out — a testament to the top-tier experience golfers have come to expect over the years,” says Feldman. “And 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of Imperial Cleaning, which makes this moment even more special.”

A resident of Melville, Feldman is a passionate advocate for creating meaningful career paths in the cleaning, maintenance, janitorial, and landscaping industries — especially for individuals with autism and other disabilities.

“This is an industry that continues to grow, as evidenced by Imperial Cleaning’s success,” says Feldman. “I’m committed to providing training and certification so people with disabilities can gain real job opportunities. Time and again, we’ve seen team members with disabilities bring incredible motivation, dedication, and a strong work ethic. They come in wanting to prove themselves — and they do.”

Two Outstanding Team Members Making a Difference

According to Connie Irving, the office manager at Imperial Cleaning, two standout employees who exemplify this spirit are Noel DiBenedetto and Nancy Jaffe.

Noel DiBenedetto has been with Imperial since 2019, joining through a referral from Life’s WORC. Known for her infectious enthusiasm and can-do attitude, Noel consistently goes above and beyond in her work. Her responsibilities include filing and sorting accounting documents, shredding confidential paperwork, laminating jobsite posters, folding and packing towels, assembling Safety Data Sheet (SDS) binders, preparing welcome kits for new employees, and taking on additional tasks as needed.

“Noel often writes us little notes expressing pride in her work,” says Irving. “She’s a joy to work with and a cherished member of our team.”

Nancy Jaffe joined Imperial in 2021 after being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has become an invaluable part of the team, handling a wide range of administrative and organizational tasks, including filing and organizing documents, shredding sensitive materials, folding and packing clean rags, preparing and sealing envelopes for mailings, assembling binders for cleaning teams, organizing new hire welcome bags, and assisting with various office needs as they arise.

A Call to Action

David Feldman is extending an invitation to individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment opportunities to reach out to Life’s WORC/The Family Center for Achievement.

“Imperial Cleaning is proud to be part of a community where we can make a difference,” says Feldman. “With nearly 90% of individuals with disabilities either unemployed or underemployed, we are committed to being part of the solution by creating accessible and rewarding career opportunities.”