Hicksville celebrates students and educators

Hicksville Board of Education Secretary Linda Imbriale, student Matthew Lu, parent Jennifer Chen, school psychologist and Coordinator for Special Services Courtney Selvaggi, Executive Director of Special Education and PPS Inna Mishiev and Hicksville Superintendent of Schools Ted Fulton (L.to R.).

At the May 20 meeting of the Hicksville Board of Education, Superintendent Ted Fulton opened his report by recognizing two Hicksville students, Matthew Lu and Kayla O’Connor, for being recipients of the distinguished George Farber Outstanding Student Award presented by Nassau BOCES.

This prestigious award recognizes students who embody dedication, determination, talent, character, passion and citizenship. Both Lu and O’Connor have demonstrated these outstanding qualities and were applauded for their achievements and contributions to the school community.

Following the student recognitions, the board awarded tenure to a group of 37 dedicated educators and teaching assistants from across the district, highlighting their outstanding accomplishments and unwavering commitment to student success.

The following staff members were recognized:

Laurie Adamo – High School (TA)

Jennifer Albertson – High School (HCT)

Andrea Baron – Middle School (TA)

Carmen Bell – High School (TA)

Alexandra Calia – Lee Avenue (HCT)

Lisa Calderera – Dutch Lane (TA)

Teresa Chan – Fork Lane (TA)

Gloria Cruz – Old Country Rd (HCT)

Bernadette Costas – Dutch Lane (TA)

Caitlin Crowley – Burns Avenue (HCT)

Elizabeth DeJesus – Lee Avenue (HCT)

Dawn Dempsey – Dutch Lane (TA)

Josephine Ellinger – Middle School (TA)

Diana Guarino – Lee Avenue (HCT)

Mark Guiffre – Middle School (HCT)

Leah Guardi – East Street (HCT)

Katelyn Howell-Luu – Middle School (HCT)

Ruchita Jhaveri – Dutch Lane (TA)

Ilene Levy – Dutch Lane (TA)

Doris Lyons – Woodland (TA)

Tracy Manzo – High School (TA)

Adelfa Mascarenas – Old Country Rd (TA)

Jamie Marrone – Middle School (HCT)

Stephen McSweeney – High School (HCT)

Kelly Minot – High School (HCT)

Dana Mirro – Woodland (HCT)

Vicki Montalvo – Administration

Cindy Negri-Diaz – Woodland (HCT)

Nancy Pizarro – Middle School (TA)

Bianca Pizzo – Old Country Rd (HCT)

Lauren Rochford – East Street (HCT)

Alyssa Smith – Dutch Lane (HCT)

Jasmine Sultan – Middle School (HCT)

Joslyn Thomas – East Street (HCT)

Jessenia Thurmond – Middle School (HCT)

Jaclyn Todd – High School (HCT)

Kristin Waldron – Old Country Rd (HCT)

Fulton closed his remarks by commending all honorees for their hard work and commitment.

“The dedication shown by our students and staff is what drives the excellence in Hicksville schools,” he said. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and grateful for the contributions they make every day.”