Karver’s Grille: Inside the 2025 Best Onion Rings on Long Island

Long Islanders voted Karver’s Grille the Best Onion Rings in the 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest.

With a crunch that can be heard for miles, Karver’s Grille has been making onion rings that anyone would want to snack on. Recently awarded Best Onion Rings by Best of Long Island, Karver’s Grille in Holbrook has turned a classic comfort food into a craveable classic.

This family-owned business opened their doors in 2014 and has created a lively environment for many to come and share a meal. With seating both indoor and outdoor, Karvers Grille provides a great spot to enjoy good food and company within a lively atmosphere.

“I’ve been raised here in Holbrook so it’s a big deal that the community supports and that we give back to them as much as we possibly can,” said owner John Kouimanis.

The process of making their onion rings that won this coveted award starts with a spanish white onion. The onion is cut into thick rings that are battered and put into a panko crust to create the crispiness and then fried to golden brown perfection.

“It’s not just a beer-battered onion ring,” said Kouimanis. “We put some crunch to it.”

The choice of what to pair their onion rings with can be tough, but Kouimanis recommends their cheeseburger that is served on a King’s Hawaiian bun. The savory flavors of the burger paired with the crunch of the onion rings makes for a perfect, mouthwatering combination.

The restaurant’s name comes from Kouimanis’ grandfather, a butcher who inspired and encouraged Kouimani throughout his life. His legacy lives on through the restaurant today.

“It was a dream, just living my dream,” said Kouumanis. “I’m really passionate about the restaurant business; it’s very fulfilling for me.”

As for what they’re looking forward to, Kouimanis plans to expand Karvers Grille in the next five years letting more people across Long Island experience and enjoy the deliciousness.

At Karvers Grille, you can make a reservation as well as order online. They’re opening throughout the week from 11:30 a.m. till 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday with a closing time of 11 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Let’s be honest, when the onion rings are this addicting, one order can never be enough.