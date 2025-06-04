Art takes teamwork for Levittown elementary and high schoolers

Summit Lane Elementary School third graders had the unique experience of collaborating with older peers from Division Avenue High School to bring art to life in 3D form.

The high schoolers visited Summit Lane on May 29 to observe their completed projects. The project began with Summit Lane third graders, who unleashed their creativity to draw a monster.

The drawings were sent to students in Division Avenue’s Ceramics 2 course, who brought the drawings to life with painted sculptures. The collaboration continued as the creations were brought further to life by young writers in the Monsters in Literature course, who used the visual inspiration to craft an engaging tale.

At Summit Lane, high schoolers in both classes visited third graders to reflect on their successful collaborative effort.