Locust Valley athletes commit to play collegiately next fall

Locust Valley High School seniors Sean Lyons and Dylan Mueller committed to competing collegiately this coming fall during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 28, surrounded by friends, family, and coaches.

Lyons will continue his swimming career at SUNY Maritime College and Mueller will wrestle at St. John Fisher University.

Lyons was a member of the varsity boys swimming team in its inaugural season this past winter and currently holds the team’s 100-yard backstroke record at 1:17:37. Alexandra Senglaub, who took home Coach of the Year in her first season with the team, remarked on Lyons’ confidence in the difficult 100-yard butterfly.

“After he swam it for the first time, he came up to me and immediately started talking strategy for the next time he’d swim it, paying no mind to the fact that his arms were burning and he was completely out of breath,” Senglaub said. “That was the moment that Sean completely embodied what it means to be a Falcon.”

Mueller, a captain over the past two seasons, is a four-year varsity starter, two-time All-County wrestler and state qualifier. He set himself apart with his dedication in the wrestling room for practice and on the mat in every match.

In his time in Falcon green, Mueller received the Locust Valley Wrestling Coaches Award four times, and earned the Locust Valley Leadership Award and the Coach Sanzone/Coach Axman Memorial Scholarship at the Senior Athletic Awards.

“From my first day at Locust Valley, Dylan stood out for his hard work and dedication to himself, our team and the sport of wrestling,” wrestling coach John Brush said. “His commitment to himself and his team will bring him great success in all that he does in the future.”