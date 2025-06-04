Next Generation Industry Leaders (NGIL) selects Michael Magro Foundation as Gala Charity Partner

The Next Generation Industry Leaders (NGIL) hosted a dynamic networking and leadership event at the prestigious Union League Club in New York City. Among the evening’s highlights were powerful presentations by NGIL members, including Marc Magro, who introduced the group to the mission and impact of the Michael Magro Foundation, an organization based in Hicksville that supports children with cancer.

Presentations were followed by a 3-minute video outlining the work of the foundation over the past 20 years.

Marc’s heartfelt message about the Foundation’s work resonated deeply with more than 175 attendees. NGIL selected the Foundation as their official charity partner for this prestigious gala.

This partnership marks an exciting step forward in raising awareness and support for children with cancer and other chronic pediatric illnesses. The Michael Magro Foundation is “grateful to NGIL for their belief in the foundation’s mission and for helping continue to make a difference in the lives of families who need it most,” the organization said.