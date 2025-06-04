Town of Oyster Bay honors North Massapequa firefighters

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently attended the North Massapequa Fire District’s Installation Dinner to honor Outgoing Chief Thomas M. Licata, who has served as a firefighter for nearly 30 years.

Ex-Captain Dennis Urso and Ex-Captain William Pollara were also recognized, both of whom reached the remarkable milestone of 50 years of service.

“The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to honor brave firefighters and first responders like Outgoing Chief Licata, Ex-Captain Urso, and Ex-Captain Pollara who have dedicated their lives to protecting our community,” Saladino said. “We are forever grateful for your service and courage in answering the call of duty and being part of the select few who choose to run towards an emergency, instead of away. God bless all first responders and the brave men and women in uniform who protect and serve.”