State Sen. visits Floral Park to speak against Democratic decisions, delay on state budget

Floral Park’s Board of Trustees got a guest speaker Tuesday night.

Republican state Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, who represents Floral Park, attended the village’s Tuesday meeting to inform her constituents about the state budget and criticize some of the Democratic work and decisions that went into it.

“The state budget spends the income tax dollars that are sent to Albany,” Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick said. “What we’ve gone through is an increase in spending to a point that I have objected to on many levels.”

She criticized the lateness of the $254 billion budget, which passed almost six weeks after its April 1 deadline, and what she characterized as too much spending, which she blamed on Democratic control of state government. She also spoke against the inclusion of cash bail and a provision that allows taxpayer money to be spent on legal fees for elected officials.

“This year’s budget is $254 billion. That is an increase of 50% since fiscal year 2019, when it was approximately 170 billion,” Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick said. “One of the most offensive and egregious items that was included in the budget is a $10 million reserve of taxpayer funds to be used for the legal defense of elected officials facing federal charges, even if those charges are unrelated to their official duties.”

Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick also spoke positively about portions of the budget, including the funding for clean water, veterans, free school meals and childcare, as well as paying off unemployment debt accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village said the state senator had asked to speak during the village meeting earlier in the day.

“I just feel it’s really important for our residents and the board to know the things that I’m facing,” Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick said. “I will continue to advocate very strongly for the ninth senate district.”

Prior to Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick’s remarks, the board voted to raise parking rates for the municipal parking field on South Tyson Avenue by $50 for half-year passes and $100 for full-year passes.

Now, residents will be charged $300 for a half-year 24-hour or park-anytime permit. Those looking for a half-year permit to park between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. will be charged $250. People purchasing a 24-hour permit in the lot for a full year will pay $600, and those signing up for a full year’s worth of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. parking will pay $500.

The board also approved using the Carlton Street parking field on July 5 for a car wash led by another Eagle Scout candidate to raise funds for his project. At their last board meeting, the board approved a similar request for a different Eagle Scout candidate.

The village’s next board of trustees meeting will include a public hearing on the expansion of a storage facility located at 50 Carnation Ave.