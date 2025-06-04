Pop prodigy Tyler Bragoli to headline The Space in Westbury June 6

Sixteen-year-old Long Island pop star Tyler Bragoli is preparing for a major milestone: his first-ever headlining concert at The Space at Westbury on Friday, June 6. The rising teen sensation will take center stage at the historic venue, joined by special guest and older sister Olivia Bragoli, a fellow artist making waves in pop and R&B.

“This is definitely the biggest moment in my career so far,” Tyler said in a recent interview. “I’ve done the numbers—Spotify streams, charting singles, building a following on social media—but getting up in front of fans and performing live? That’s the final piece of the puzzle.”

Tyler isn’t exaggerating. Since releasing his debut single in late 2023, he’s garnered more than two million Spotify streams, a No. 1 single on Amazon Music, three charting tracks on iTunes and more than 200,000 monthly listeners. His social media presence is even more staggering, with more than 300,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.

But the numbers tell only part of the story. Entirely self-produced and self-managed, Tyler writes, records and mixes his music from scratch—a DIY approach that has resonated with fans and caught the attention of major industry names.

“He’s one of those kids who wants to understand everything,” said Tyler’s father and manager, Chris Bragoli, a longtime attorney. “He’ll sit in the studio for hours tweaking mixes, helping engineers, asking questions. There were nights I had to drag him out of sessions at 2 a.m.”

Chris never imagined managing a music career—let alone two. In addition to supporting Tyler, he also helps guide the career of his 22-year-old daughter Olivia, who will open Friday’s show. Olivia, an NYU Clive Davis Institute graduate, recently scored her own iTunes hit with “This Time,” which reached No. 5 on the pop chart. Her latest single “You and I,” produced by their middle sibling Christopher, has already surpassed 100,000 streams.

“We’re not the Jonas Brothers,” Chris joked, “but people are always surprised to hear how involved all three of our kids are in music. It’s something that’s just taken over our family.”

The Bragoli siblings grew up on Long Island’s North Shore, where Tyler and Olivia got their start in musical theater at East Woods School. Social media came next. What started with casual cover videos snowballed into national attention, record label interest and calls from shows like American Idol and America’s Got Talent.

Still, the family has remained independent—and Friday’s concert is no different.

“We’re producing the entire show ourselves,” Chris said. “Lighting, merch, staging, video. No agent, no label. We wanted to show Tyler can pack out a real concert venue on his own—proof of concept.”

That proof looks promising. As of this week, more than 400 tickets have been sold, with general admission standing-room spots still available.

Tyler, who describes his music as modern pop with influences from Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Maroon 5, is eager to connect with fans in person.

“I’ve worked really hard to build a following online, but nothing beats that face-to-face connection,” he said. “I want people to see this isn’t just something I do for fun—I’m serious about the music, the performance, all of it.”

Balancing that ambition with everyday life isn’t easy. Tyler is still a full-time student, navigating final exams and daily content creation for his audience. He recently had to delay a math test to take a call approving a last-minute production detail.

“Trying to juggle school and a music career is the hardest part,” he said. “This isn’t a nine-to-five job. It’s 24/7. Between writing, recording, marketing and posting content—there’s always something.”

Even as his star rises, Tyler remains grounded. When asked if he sees himself as the “next Justin Bieber,” a common comparison, he replied: “I respect the hell out of Justin, but I’m not trying to be him. I want to be the first Tyler Bragoli.”

As for what’s next, he’s keeping options open—more music, more shows and maybe even a full tour. But for now, all eyes are on June 6.

“Friday night is going to be special,” Tyler said. “We’ve worked hard for this and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve built.”

Tyler Bragoli performs Friday, June 6, at The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave., Westbury. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at www.thespaceatwestbury.com.