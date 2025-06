Riley Wu hit the brakes on the competition and drove away with first place in Division 2 of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation’s 2024-25 School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

His colorful and creative poster stood out among entries from across New York state. To celebrate his big win, Riley was treated to a special luncheon at Domenico’s restaurant in Levittown on Wednesday, May 21, where he was honored for his achievement and took home a $100 prize.