Port Washington’s Curtains Up presents ‘Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’

Curtains Up, a musical theater program for fourth- and fifth-grade Port Washington students sponsored by Helping Enrich the Arts of Port Washington, will present “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” on June 13 at 7 p.m. and June 14 at 2 p.m.

“Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” follows the children of iconic Disney characters, both heroes and villains, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of their teenage years at Auradon Prep.

Mal (the daughter of Maleficent), Evie (the daughter of the Evil Queen), Jay (Jafar’s son), and Carlos (Cruella de Vil’s son) are invited to attend Auradon by Prince Ben (the son of Belle and the Beast).

There, they must choose between honoring their parents through evil acts or following their hearts and choosing good. The story is based on the original Descendants movies and is filled with humor, music, romance and fun for the whole family.

“My favorite part of being in Descendants is how nice everyone is. The teachers and students are super kind, and the staff makes rehearsals feel exciting and fun every day,” said fifth-grade cast member Ruby Levy.

Student performers have worked hard to put on a great show, along with many Port Washington community members working behind the scenes. Curtains Up is directed by Carrie P. Weber Middle School teacher Allison Friedman and produced by Sousa Elementary School teacher Emily Baxter.

Other community members in education, theater and dance, including several Paul D. Schreiber High School graduates, work alongside Friedman and Baxter to help run the program.

Many Weber and Schreiber students who are Curtains Up alumni volunteer their time each week to support the cast and crew, ensuring the production is a success every year.

“I love how organized everything is at Curtains Up. One day, we’ll be working on dances with the choreographer, and another rehearsal will be dedicated to learning lyrics for a new song. Now that I see the show coming together, it’s so exciting to see how well everything worked out,” said fourth-grade cast member Juliana Bromberg.

Curtains Up is a community effort, bringing together fourth—and fifth-grade students and students and staff from across the district to create a fantastic production year after year.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being part of Curtains Up since its inception, first as a parent and now as a producer. One of the most special aspects of this program is watching the fourth- and fifth-graders from across the district come together, build their confidence and grow into a family that often lasts through high school and beyond,” said Baxter.

“Descendants: The Musical” offers entertainment for all ages, as the young performers invite the audience into the magical world of Auradon. With great music, choreography, costumes, sets and a dedicated cast and crew, this production showcases the strength of Port Washington’s creative arts programming.

The shows will take place at the Carrie P. Weber Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Children under five are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash only) or online at curtainsup.seatyourself.biz.