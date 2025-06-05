Annual pet adoption & food drive coming to Bethpage June 7

Join FourLeaf Federal Credit Union on Saturday, June 7 as it hosts its annual Pet Adoption & Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the employee parking lot at its Bethpage branch at 899 South Oyster Bay Road. The event, with a rain date of June 14, invites all Long Islanders to meet adoptable animals, support local rescue efforts, and donate much-needed pet supplies.

This year’s adoption event includes meet-and-greet opportunities with adoptable pets from NCSPCA, Our Last Hope Animal Rescue, Yorkie 911 Rescue, and Proud Rescues of Puerto Rico all selected by animal lover and advocate, Melissa Feeney, FourLeaf’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Guests will be able to interact with the animals and complete applications for those they are interested in adopting.

Over the years, the event has led to many successful adoptions—not only by community and credit union members, but also by FourLeaf employees themselves. “After the loss of two of our beloved dogs, Cleo and Wyatt, we missed the companionship they gave us — especially after relocating to rural Pennsylvania,” said Anthony Edelman, Vice President of Support Services. “After witnessing the amazing connections made at previous adoption events, we knew we wanted to adopt.”

Anthony and his family met Lucy, a then 11-year-old Corgi mix, at the credit union’s adoption event nearly three years ago. “Lucy had lost both of her caretakers to COVID-19. After bouncing between shelters and nearly facing euthanasia, she was rescued by Remember Me Rescue of Long Island,” Edelman said. “When she was presented at the event, we knew she was the one. She is smart — hey, she picked us — is well trained, loves belly rubs, and is a cherished member of our family.”

In addition to adoptions, FourLeaf will collect pet food, treats, and cat litter during the event. All donations will go to Paw It Forward, supporting rescue efforts long after the event ends.

The Pet Adoption & Food Drive is part of FourLeaf’s ongoing commitment to giving back and strengthening the bond between people and pets in the local community.

For more information, contact Kelly Young at 516-653-4594 or KYoung@Fourleaffcu.com.