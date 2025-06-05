Glen Cove to host Vintage ‘Base Ball’ Night

The City of Glen Cove is hosting a Vintage ‘Base Ball’ Game on Friday, June 13.

The City of Glen Cove is bringing vintage baseball to residents, following the rules of the game the way it was originally played. The Vintage “Base Ball” Game on Friday, June 13, at 7:00 p.m. at John Maccarone Memorial Stadium, located on Morris Avenue.

Watch as the Brooklyn Atlantics take on the New York Mutuals in an 1860s-style baseball game—complete with period uniforms, minimal equipment, no gloves, and lighter bats.

This free, family-friendly event offers a rare chance to experience baseball in its earliest form, bringing history to life in a fun and engaging way.