Torah saved from Greenvale synagogue fire

Amid the devastation of a fire that struck the Chabad of Greenvale on Wednesday, June 4, one sacred item was spared: the Torah scroll.

Firefighters responded to a call at approximately 7 a.m. at 55 Northern Blvd., a Laffey realty building with multiple tenants. In the basement of the building is a Jewish synagogue, the Chabad of Greenvale.

The Roslyn Highlands Fire Department and Syosset Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 both responded to the scene and worked to contain the fire and prevent further damage to the building.

Amid the ruins, firefighter Michael Farca of the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department pushed through heavy smoke and flames to locate the synagogue’s ark and rescue the Torah scroll.

“He saw the signage that there was a Jewish synagogue on the premises. He located the ark to see if the Torah scrolls were in there and was able to retrieve it and bring it out safely, which we are very excited about,” said Boris Maksumov, a member of the Chabad of Greenvale.

The Torah is the central sacred text of Judaism. It contains the first five books of the Hebrew Bible and serves as the foundation of Jewish law, teachings and tradition. The Torah was hung in the synagogue and used for prayer, according to Maksumov.

The Chabad of Greenvale has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to rebuild the synagogue.

According to the Syosset Fire Department, the fire started in the basement and extended to the stores above. Investigators believe the cause was electrical.

“Multiple members of the Chabad were outside praying in tears because they were concerned that pipes were bursting, and we have a lot of siddurs, which are prayer books, that were all damaged. All the furniture, the rugs, everything is destroyed,” Maksumov said.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, and officials say there is no indication of suspicious activity.