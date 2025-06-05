Town of Hempstead celebrates National Women’s Golf Month with free golf

In honor of National Women’s Golf Month, Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin has announced a special celebration designed to support and encourage women golfers.

As part of the festivities, the Town of Hempstead will offer two exclusive days of free golf for women at the town’s 9-hole Merrick Golf Course and a free golf skills clinic led by women golf professionals.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for women in our community to experience golf in a fun, supportive, and educational setting,” Clavin said. “Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just starting out, we’re proud to celebrate National Women’s Golf Month by making the game more accessible and encouraging more women to take up his lifelong sport.”

On Wednesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 25 from 1 p.m. until closing, women are invited to golf for free at Merrick Golf Course. In addition to complimentary access to the course, professional women golfers will be present to offer expert tips and guidance throughout the afternoon, helping participants improve their swing, strategy, and confidence on the green.

To further the Town of Hempstead’s celebration of National Women’s Golf Month, a free skills clinic for women of all skill levels will take place on Wednesday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The clinic will provide a supportive environment where female golfers can learn from pros, sharpen their techniques, and connect with other local golf enthusiasts.

Residents can sign up for the clinic by calling the Merrick Golf Pro Shop at 516-868-4650.

“Golf is more than just a game — it’s a way to build confidence, community, and lifelong friendships,” Clavin said. “We’re excited to offer this great promotion for National Women’s Golf Month and to tee off some smiles.”