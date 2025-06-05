Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens in Hicksville

Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened its second Long Island location on Saturday, May 31, with free burritos to the first 50 customers who came to support the new Hicksville eatery.

The Mexican-fusion franchise opened in the Old Bridge Plaza at 180 West Old Country Road. Janav Aggarwal, the district manager, opened the first location in the region in Huntington Station in November 2024. He said that this had been in motion for years prior.

“It’s funny actually, that I used to eat at Bubbakoo’s four or five years ago before I even thought of owning it and operating it,” Aggarwal said. “We were looking to bring this to Long Island, maybe two years ago. The opportunity came up to get the franchise rights and the territory for the whole of Long Island.”

Aggarwal, originally from Rockland County, said he moved to Dix Hills to manage the stores. He said his family has a history of working in restaurants and that he knew this was something he wanted to do since he was 12.

“My family’s always been in the restaurant business. We’ve been into franchising for over 10 years now,” Aggarwal said. “Even in college, I knew that I never wanted to go into a full-time job. My main goal was to go into business.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded in New Jersey in 2008 by Paul Altero and Bill Hart. The franchise now has over 100 locations throughout 16 states, which Hart said demonstrates how customers have supported the restaurant.

“We’ve worked hard to build a brand that resonates with our guests, and openings like this prove we’re on the right track,” he said. “We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and that’s thanks in large part to dedicated franchisees like Janav who bring passion and purpose to everything they do. We’re confident that the Hicksville community is going to embrace this location and become part of the Bubbakoo’s family.”

Aggarwal said the Hicksville location offers the same menu as other Bubbakoo’s Burrito locations. One of the fan favorites is the Papi Hibachi, a hibachi-style steak and shrimp burrito. He also said the Nashville burrito and the Burritodilla are popular menu items.

Aggarwal said the new location has seen high traffic over its first few days in the area.

“We’ve been busy,” he said. “A lot of people have been coming in to try it and I think we’re just gonna get busier.”

Aggarwal said he plans to open one more Bubbakoo’s Burritos location by the end of the year.