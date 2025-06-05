East Hills 5th graders win Mock Trial Showdown

Fifth-graders at East Hills Elementary School emerged victorious in their mock trial against Long Beach on Monday, May 19, showcasing the impressive skills of their young legal minds.

The mock trial program offers students an exciting opportunity to deepen their understanding of the legal system. Students explore courtroom roles, legal procedures and build critical-thinking skills.

The program is led by fifth-grade teacher AnneMarie Kellan and attorneys Josh Brookstein and Moriah Adamo, who visit the class every other week, providing real-world insights and guidance as students prepare for trial.

The program culminates in a simulated trial held at the Mineola Supreme Court, where students serve as attorneys, witnesses and jurors, bringing their learning to life in a powerful, hands-on experience.

“The elementary and middle school mock trial program has been an incredible success,” said Brookstein. “It’s inspiring to see young students confidently present arguments and think on their feet.”