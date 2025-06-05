Tenants to move into new 4 story Floral Park luxury apartment July 1

Floral Park is poised to welcome new residents as a 24-unit apartment building opens its doors next month.

One Carnation, a four-story apartment building that finished a year-long build last month, is welcoming tenants to move in starting July 1.

Ryan Friedman, one of the building’s owners, said his company, Friedman Group LLC, is looking forward to One Carnation opening its doors in Floral Park. He said they chose this location because there are few apartments in the area.

“There’s a shortage of housing, especially apartments, for areas that have a lot of single-family homes like Floral Park,” Friedman said. “This was a prime opportunity for an apartment building.”

One Carnation, aptly named for its Floral Park address, offers 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments. One bedrooms range from around $3,000 to nearly $3,700 and 710 square feet to 837 square feet. Two units range from roughly $4,400 to around $5,500 and 985 square feet to 1,316 square feet.

Some two-bedroom apartments have two bathrooms, a factor that increases the price. All units are at market rate; none are designated as affordable.

The pet-friendly building offers covered parking to all residents, electric vehicle charging, on-site storage, stainless steel appliances, large washing machines and dryers, glass bathrooms, custom-built closets and a private outdoor courtyard, Friedman said. He added that the building boasted additional benefits, including being completely new and near transportation.

“People like the proximity to the train, as well as proximity to the city, local transport, airport transportation and roadways, while also being close to the village in a residential area,” Friedman said. “Finding a new home, whether it’s an apartment, house or otherwise, is not as common. You’d be the first to move in.”

He said the building is currently halfway leased. Friedman said those interested in leasing one of the remaining units can reach out to him through the building’s website and that tours are offered to all interested.

Friedman said his company, Friedman Group LLC, which owns a few other apartment buildings in the county, has been putting together plans for this Floral Park building since 2022.

It is located where Centennial Hall once stood, which used to be a Masonic temple, a building the village sold in 2020. Friedman said he worked closely with the village to incorporate the old design of the Masonic Temple into the new building.

“It had these large columns in the front, which we worked with the village to incorporate that same look in our columns, as well as the different materials in the facade,” Friedman said. “We give an architectural nod to the history of what the building looked like, while incorporating modern features.”

Leasing will remain open until the building is filled.