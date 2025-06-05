Town of Oyster Bay urges resident to give blood

With hospitals facing a nationwide blood shortage, the Town of Oyster Bay invites residents to attend a Blood Collection Drive on Tuesday, June 17, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hicksville Athletic Center, located at 167 S. Broadway.

“Blood supplies are critically needed for local hospitals to meet the demand and continue saving lives,” Town Council Member Lou Imbroto said. “Please consider participating in this blood drive to help bolster our blood banks and ensure as many people as possible can be helped. Together, we can give the gift of life through a simple blood donation.”

Appointments are preferred for the Town’s blood drive.

To qualify as a donor, a person must be between the ages of 17 and 75 years old (16 with parental permission and 76 or older with a doctor’s note), weigh at least 110 pounds and not have donated blood within the last 56 days.

Anyone who received a tattoo within the past three months is ineligible to donate. In the days before the drive, it is recommended that donors eat well (low-fat) and drink fluids.

Additionally, all donors will receive a voucher for a free Blizzard at Dairy Queen.

“It’s quick, easy, and safe to donate a single pint of blood, which can save up to three lives,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “Donating blood at the Hicksville Athletic Center is an incredible way for all of us to pitch in and give back, to help ease the burden of our Healthcare Heroes as they continue to provide lifesaving efforts.”

For additional information regarding the town’s blood drive, contact 516-624-6380. To make an appointment to donate at this blood drive, sign up today at www.oysterbaytown.com/blooddrive.