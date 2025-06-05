Roslyn student entrepreneurs shine at 2025 Pitch Night competitions

Roslyn High School’s entrepreneurial spirit was on full display during two exciting pitch competitions held in May.

On Monday, May 19, students in the Roslyn INCubator program stepped into the spotlight for the seventh annual INCubator Pitch Night, where five teams were selected from a group of 13 to present their startup ventures to a panel of “Roslyn Sharks.” On Wednesday, May 21, the Roslyn ACCELerator cohort followed with its own pitch night competition, featuring six standout teams from a field of 12.

Both events challenged students to deliver polished business pitches and field tough validation questions from judges. The teams showcased impressive preparation, professionalism, and innovation.

“All of the teams should be tremendously proud of the work and professionalism they displayed,” said program teacher Jennifer DiPietro. “These events marked a powerful culmination of months of hard work, mentorship and entrepreneurial growth in Roslyn’s award-winning business education programs.”

Taking first place in INCubator was VersaBrush, founded by Jhostin Berrezueta, Abby Forchheimer, Sophie Rosenman and Jacob Zokai, with mentorship from Brooke Weingarten. Second place went to Food Friend, developed by Emily Cabrera, Jacob Fischer, Chloe Herman, Sydney Spier and Harris Zimmerman, under the guidance of mentor Marnie Stein. Third place was Food for Thought, created by Matthew Gueta, Alex Guttell, Chris Kim, Hannah Lustig and Gavin Ryback, with support from mentor Alondra Espantil.

First place in ACCELerator was awarded to RideSync, founded by Jonathan Farber, Maya Burko, Ria Budhrani and Tanishka Kumar, with mentorship from Craig Donnenfeld. Second place went to Money Quest, created by Bartek Dziedziach, Rachel Eshaghian, Sophie Glass, Jacob Greenberg and Ava Voynovich, guided by mentor Elisa Frischling. Third place was earned by Shoe Shover, developed by Cooper Forrest, Max Shukat, Joe Skaf, Jake Fine and Lucas Plaza, with support from mentor Ryen Sherman