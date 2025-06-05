Roslyn Middle School band and orchestra strike gold at NYSSMA Majors

The Roslyn Middle School band and string ensemble earned top honors at the New York State School Music Association Majors Festival on Wednesday, May 21.

The band, under the direction of Ms. DeMaria, performed three challenging musical pieces for two distinguished judges to earn a coveted gold rating, the school’s first-ever NYSSMA band performance and gold recognition. The event was held at Hofstra University.

“I am so proud of all the hard work these students have put in to create such beautiful music,” said DeMaria. “History is made, Roslyn!”

The middle school string ensemble, led by Marichelle Weill, performed three polished selections at Adelphi University on May 29. With attention to technique, musicality and ensemble unity, the students delivered a performance that earned them a gold with distinction, the highest honor awarded at the festival.

“I am extremely proud of all the hard work the string ensemble has done this year; they are excellent musicians,” said Weill.