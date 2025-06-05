ReWild Long Island and Port Washington Water District to host 4th annual sustainable garden tour

The Sustainable Garden Tour gives residents the opportunity to speak with homeowners whose gardens are made up of sustainable, water-friendly plantings and pick up ideas that they can bring home to their own properties.

Following the success of past events and the Port Washington Peninsula’s focus on water conservation, the Port Washington Water District will once again partner with ReWild Long Island to bring the Port Washington community its fourth annual Sustainable Garden Tour on Saturday, June 14.

The event, which showcases beautiful, water-efficient, earth-friendly landscapes around Port Washington, is a key part of the PWWD’s Do It for Port! campaign, which encourages community dialogue and action around drinking water conservation and protection.

“Long Island’s lawn culture is dominated by grass and non-native plant species, but it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Raju Rajan, president of the board at ReWild Long Island. “Your home can be just as beautiful when it is adorned by eco-friendly native plants, which is exactly what we try to highlight on the Sustainable Garden Tour. We’re looking forward to another successful event on June 14.”

Residents can enjoy a variety of biodiverse and sustainable gardens that feature bird- and pollinator-friendly native plants, strategies to reduce lawn footprints, composting, organic fruits and vegetables, smart sprinklers and more. Guests will pick up ideas for creating great-looking gardens that use less water and fewer chemicals while saving time and money. Spots on the tour fill up fast, so interested residents are encouraged to register soon.

“The Sustainable Garden Tour has become a signature event for the Port Washington Water District and ReWild Long Island, giving residents a front-row seat to stunning low-water landscapes created by their neighbors,” said PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain. “With each tour, we see more people inspired to ‘Do It for Port’ by embracing beautiful, water-wise gardening practices. It’s a powerful reminder that conservation starts at home, and it can be both practical and breathtaking.”

The 2025 Sustainable Garden Tour will begin at 9 a.m. Parking details and directions will be provided upon registration. To register, visit www.pwwd.com/gardentour2025.

Residents can also visit www.rewildlongisland.org to learn more about sustainable gardening, upcoming activities and ways to get involved.