20 Mineola students honored with Regional Aspirations in Computing Awards

Mineola has a group of award-winning computer science students in their high school
The National Center for Women and Information Technology recently recognized 20 Mineola High School students with Aspirations in Computing Regional Affiliate High School Awards.
The NCWIT awards honor underrepresented students for their computing-related achievements and leadership in removing barriers to access. Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology, as demonstrated by their computing experience and technical skills, leadership and involvement in computing-related extracurricular activities.
The following students won awards:
Regional Award winners:
Makayla Apter-Quinn
Fanyu Huang
Julia Manevitz (also received the National Award earlier this year)
Brooke Marek
Devin Steiner
Regional Honorable Mention Award winners:
Vanessa Antunes
Kaitlyn Consalvo
Alaina Glatz
Caitlin Kelly
Adyson Laffey
Nicole Liu
Michaela Quinn
Fatimah Shaikh
Kylie Wen
Isabella Yiu
Regional Rising Star Award winners:
Eliza Cabutin
Autumn Malone
Gabriella Santos
Olivia Dos Santos
Lily Wasserman