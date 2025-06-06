20 Mineola students honored with Regional Aspirations in Computing Awards

20 Mineola High School learners have been recognized with Aspirations in Computing Regional Affiliate High School Awards by the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

Mineola has a group of award-winning computer science students in their high school

The National Center for Women and Information Technology recently recognized 20 Mineola High School students with Aspirations in Computing Regional Affiliate High School Awards.

The NCWIT awards honor underrepresented students for their computing-related achievements and leadership in removing barriers to access. Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology, as demonstrated by their computing experience and technical skills, leadership and involvement in computing-related extracurricular activities.

The following students won awards:

Regional Award winners:

 Makayla Apter-Quinn

 Fanyu Huang

 Julia Manevitz (also received the National Award earlier this year)

 Brooke Marek

 Devin Steiner

Regional Honorable Mention Award winners:

 Vanessa Antunes

 Kaitlyn Consalvo

 Alaina Glatz

 Caitlin Kelly

 Adyson Laffey

 Nicole Liu

 Michaela Quinn

 Fatimah Shaikh

 Kylie Wen

 Isabella Yiu

Regional Rising Star Award winners:

 Eliza Cabutin

 Autumn Malone

 Gabriella Santos

 Olivia Dos Santos

 Lily Wasserman