Carle Place High School seniors recognized at annual scholarship awards night

Some Carle Place seniors are going off to college with an extra boost.

On May 28, Carle Place High School held its annual senior scholarship awards dinner and ceremony to honor the graduating Class of 2025’s accomplishments, achievements and earned recognitions throughout their time at Carle Place.

The evening began with remarks from Carle Place High School principal Allen Foraker, who expressed appreciation for the parents, whose ongoing encouragement helped build a strong foundation and for the teachers and staff, whose passion, dedication

and guidance have played a vital role in shaping the students’ journeys.

Foraker also congratulated the students on their hard work and determination leading up to this moment and expressed his excitement about their journey ahead.

“These awards are a meaningful honor worth more than a certificate—they are a recognition of the effort, potential and impact you have already made,” Foraker said. “Be humble, be grateful, but most of all, be kind.”

Throughout the evening, 48 students were recognized with 60 awards. These scholarships, such as the Carle Place Pride: Compassion – Passion Scholarship, Rushmore’s Future Teaches Scholarship and Barry M. Dennis Memorial Scholarship, celebrated their achievements in academics, athletics and music as well as their leadership, hard work and personal growth.