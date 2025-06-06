Carle Place High School students guide Cherry Lane second graders through storytelling lesson

Some of Carle Place’s most senior students returned to their elementary school to help their second-grade peers.

Creativity blossomed at Cherry Lane School as second graders became budding authors thanks to Carle Place High School seniors, the district said. On May 29, the National English Honor Society members visited Cherry Lane to mentor second graders during their literacy unit.

The seniors guided the younger students through the essential elements of storytelling—such as characters, setting and plot— and helped them brainstorm ideas for their own creative stories.

The second graders had the freedom to write in any style they chose, from narrative fiction to imaginative fiction tales. In addition to writing, students illustrated their stories with drawings that brought their ideas to life. Each book also featured a special “All About the Author” page, where students shared fun facts about themselves and included a self-portrait.

To celebrate the completion of the unit, the seniors helped turn these imaginative stories into fully crafted individual books for each second grader.