Herricks ensembles earn “Superior” ratings at Long Island Music Festival

Herricks Middle School student musicians show off the trophy they took home from the Long Island Music Festival.

Herricks students traveled to Suffolk and learned that their music skills are superior.

On May 29 and May 30, honors ensembles from Herricks Middle School and Herricks High School participated in the Long Island Music Festival at Suffolk County Community College.

From Herricks Middle School, the chamber choir, chamber orchestra, jazz band, and wind ensemble—directed by teachers James Ludwig, Geoff Stone, John Rienzi, and Alicia Brown—performed and participated in a clinic, where all groups received a rating of

“Superior.”

From Herricks High School, the ninth-grade orchestra, directed by Terry Batts, the ninth-grade chorus, directed by Louise O’Hanlon and James Ludwig, and the concert band, directed by Scott Stickley, also received “Superior” ratings.

After the festival, the group headed to Long Island Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights, where music students and teachers climbed trees, navigated rope ladders, zipped through the air on zip lines and participated in team-building exercises.