Herricks students earn medals at national math competition

Herricks students are ranking up the honors in math in the midwest.

Two Herricks Middle School students recently traveled to Chicago to participate in the 2025 National MathCON Finals, North America’s most prestigious math competition.

Seventh-graders Alan Ji and Gavin Jiang were selected as finalists out of more than 31,000 participants nationwide for the honor to compete at the event.

At the competition, both students took home awards. Alan earned a gold medal and ranked second in the country. Gavin Jiang earned a bronze medal. The district said it congratulated both students.