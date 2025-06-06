Mineola kindergartners raise $565 for Children’s Medical Fund with Smile Bracelets’ project

Meadow Drive kindergarteners celebrate raising $565 for the Children’s Medical Fund at Cohen Children’s Medical Center with the “Smile Bracelets” project.

Mineola kindergarten students tied up dozens of bracelets to help make hospital visits easier for kids their age.

Kindhearted kindergartners from Mineola’s Meadow Drive School combined their creativity and compassion in a fundraising project that raised $565 for the Children’s Medical Fund at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The kindergarten team and learners designed bright and colorful ‘Smile Bracelets’, which were sold to their families and Meadow Drive staff. To help raise awareness, each class also created a commercial and advertising poster using the motto “kids helping kids!”

At the learners’ request, the donation to the Children’s Medical Fund will be earmarked for the Child Life Program, which aims to make the hospital experience less stressful and scary and more fun for children and their families.