Floral Park Board of Trustees June 3 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

We start off by extending great appreciation to our Police Department for their very significant role in our Village of Floral Park and American Legion Memorial Day parade and ceremony. It was a BEST DAY in Floral Park as our Officers carried the colors in the parade and at the ceremony, along with other key organizations.

The Department was spread through the many intersections along the parade route, protecting marchers and carefully detouring vehicular traffic. Officers also protected the many hundreds of people who attended this year’s commemoration.

In addition to our Police Department, we thank the American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary, the Department of Public Works, the Fire Department and others for making this glorious day a proud, memorable and safe one in our Village.

Also in May, our Police Department’s all-important Motor Carrier Safety Detail worked on Jericho Turnpike. There, the Officers completed ten truck inspections and issued 67 summonses.

Of the ten inspections, six vehicles were placed out of service for load securement, brake, tire and hazardous material violations; two trucks were towed from the inspection site; and two drivers were placed out of service for licensing violations. Plans for future truck inspections include focuses on Plainfield and Covert Avenues.

And, one of our most frequent FPPD reminders: Please lock your cars wherever they are parked. Those looking to enter cars will look first at the positions of the side mirrors which, in most cars, are extended when the car is operating or parked, unlocked.

The side mirrors retract, parallel to the front doors, when the car is locked. Please don’t make it easy for thieves to steal, borrow or burglarize your car by leaving it unlocked or, worse, leaving the key fob inside. Help the Police to help you keep your family, home and property safe.

The Library

Our Floral Park Library has something for groups of all ages, and partners with other Village Departments to bring the best to our children, teens and adults.

The Gardening For Kids program, taught by Mrs. Laura Trentacoste, fondly known as Miss Laura, finished their spring season with a celebration of strawberries at Centennial Gardens. Library Director Mrs. Patricia Eren and her staff love strawberries too, and they couldn’t wait to join in, first, with all the children’s library books with strawberries on the cover and in the title. Once the children were strawberry experts after reading the books, the celebration continued with the sweetest strawberry ice cream that Miss Laura and the gardeners made in the Library’s ice cream maker, ice cream which was then enjoyed by all. A walk to the Giving Gardens and a chance for our young gardeners to plant their own strawberry plants in their home gardens followed. In all, it was a delicious and fun-filled way to celebrate strawberries, the spring gardening season and a special Library partnership.

Our Teens, in Grades 9-12, are invited to Study Week at the Library, beginning daily after school Friday, June 6th through Wednesday, June 11th (excluding Sunday). Teens may study individually or bring their Study Groups. Young Adult Librarian Mrs. Jane Zuckerman is sponsoring this valuable opportunity and providing snacks for all. We wish our Teens great success on the Regents and final exams.

For our Senior adults, our Library will be presenting the LI Senior Housing Seminar on Tuesday, June 10th, from 2 PM to 3 PM. At this helpful program, a representative with RealtyConnectUSA will share information on the many housing options for Long Island Seniors. Those interested may register online, at the Reference Desk, or call 516-326-6330.

Visit our Floral Park Library in person or at: floralparklibrary.org . And don’t forget about the Color Our World summer reading program for young children (see Children’s Librarian Kathy Guidal); teens (see Young Adult Librarian Jane Zuckerman); and adults (see Library Director Pat Eren or the adult summer reading table).

Spend your summer enjoying all your favorite selections!

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

Three days and counting until the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce/Belmont Stakes Street Fair returns to Tulip Avenue this Friday, June 6th from 5 PM to 10 PM. Read all about the Street Fair and Chamber highlights on the front page of the May 30th Floral Park Villager newspaper. We’ll see you there.

The Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce is excited about the significant construction progress at The Hillcrest, a new business/residential development. More on that from Trustee Longobardi.

Summer is in the air in Floral Park and Stewart Manor. Enjoy it by SHOPPING AND DINING LOCAL right here!

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

The Highway Department did an excellent job preparing the parade route at Memorial Park for the Memorial Day Parade. Numerous groups marched along the route while crowds of supporters lined the streets. It was a fantastic event. After the parade, the department promptly conducted a cleanup and removed all the barricades. They also filled potholes, cleaned the basins in the west end of the Village, and replaced faded street signs with new ones.

The Parks Department maintains all parks and gardens within the Village. Crews planted flowers along the Woodbine Lot on Plainfield Avenue and at various other locations. Hanging baskets and planter boxes were placed along Covert, Tulip, and Plainfield Avenues, helping make the Village look especially welcoming during the summer months.

The Tree Department was called into action last Saturday evening due to high winds that caused several downed limbs. They responded swiftly, removing the debris and preventing further issues. Additionally, they trimmed 12 trees over the past few weeks.

The Maintenance Department continued its work this week by upgrading the Magnolia Tunnel with a new fence and fresh paint. They also painted the doors at the Library and cleaned and maintained all Village buildings.

The Sanitation Department collected 6.5 tons of plastic, 10 tons of paper, 15 tons of bulk rubbish, and 62 tons of household waste.

4VS

Four Village Studio currently has openings for high school and college students to join its volunteer staff. The studio has a long history of success as an educational facility, offering career-building knowledge and hands-on experience in media production.

Students aged 15 and older are encouraged to contact the studio to set up an informational interview. If interested, please email 4VS@4VS.org or call 516-326-1150 to schedule an appointment. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in the field of media production. Jim Green and his staff have mentored many individuals who have gone on to secure job opportunities in the industry. All are welcome to apply.

Upcoming shows for Monday, June 9 to Thursday, June 12:

Inspiring Stories with Bill Corbett Jr., featuring Steve Vaccaro, founder of The Chapter Network.

The Author’s Corner with Stephanie Larkin, discussing the book Mercy: A Brooklyn Story.

Larry Davidson discussing Half a Life: A Memoir.

West Houston with singer-songwriter and guitarist Nick Daniels.

Uncorked with Rex Whicker, exploring Opera Duets: Love-Lust Is in the Air, featuring wine pairings and opera.

These shows will be aired on Four Village Studio, Optimum channel 18 and FIOS channel 28.

Centennial Gardens

The Conservation Society invites anyone interested in volunteering for the monthly Weed Out on Saturday, June 7 at 9 AM. Please consider lending a hand to help keep our gardens beautiful and well-maintained. It takes a collective effort to preserve these spaces, and every bit of help makes a difference. We hope to see you there.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

Fire Department

It was an honor to attend the house fire simulation drill on Orchid Street last night. Watching our volunteers leave their homes, jobs, and families to respond to what they believed was a working fire was nothing short of inspirational. The Fire Department’s commitment to constant training ensures they are always prepared for any emergency. As a Village, we are truly fortunate to have such dedicated men and women serving in our department.

In May, the Fire Department responded to 34 general alarms and two mutual aid fire calls. The Rescue Company responded to all 34 general alarms, along with an additional 10 rescue calls. NYU Langone responded to 91 calls for service.

If you are interested in joining our wonderful fire department, please feel free to call Village Hall at 516-326-6300 or email me at jstewart@fpvillage.org.

Cultural Arts Committee

Our Summer Concert Series begins on Friday, June 27 at 7:30 PM in Memorial Park with Echoes of the Eagles, performing the music of the Eagles. On Friday, July 25, we’ll feature our newest concert, Sounds of Locals Only, also at 7:30 PM. Please bring a chair and a friend.

If you’re interested in being featured in our Locals Only Showcase at Memorial Park on July 25, please contact me at jstewart@fpvillage.org .

MTA

Late last week, the MTA/LIRR notified the Village that they would be working continuously from Friday, May 30 through Monday, June 2. Please visit FPVillage.org and our social media pages for the latest updates. As of today, we have not been informed of any additional work hours scheduled for this week.

I look forward to seeing everyone at next week’s Tulip Avenue Street Fair, which will be held on Friday, June 6.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Here are the latest updates on ongoing and upcoming development projects throughout the Village:

Construction work for the proposed restaurant at 99 Covert Avenue is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Covert Avenue – Fire Property – Construction is ongoing, and the entire building is expected to be completed within a year.

266 Jericho Turnpike – Fire Property – Reconstruction and interior improvement work are ongoing; construction is expected to be completed by this summer. A physical therapy business has recently opened on the first floor.

1 Carnation Avenue (Centennial Hall) – Construction is substantially complete, and occupancy is expected this month. Information on the apartments can be found on the developer’s website: com .

. 50 Carnation Avenue has submitted a zoning application to expand its storage buildings. This case was heard at the April 10th zoning meeting, and a Board of Trustees special use hearing is scheduled for June 17th.

There are currently no upcoming meetings scheduled for the proposed large-scale mixed-use development at 144–162 Jericho Turnpike (formerly Stella’s). Dates will be announced once meetings are scheduled.

Demolition work for the subdivision at 32 Orchid began this week. Construction of the new homes is expected to begin later this month.

As a reminder, now that the weather is warmer, properties and sidewalks must be kept free of weeds, grass should be regularly mowed, and all landscaping along sidewalks must be trimmed to prevent overgrowth or obstruction of driver visibility.

Recreation and Pool

You may have already heard that our current Recreation Superintendent, Kurt Meyfohrt, will be retiring at the end of August. There will be more information about his retirement in the coming weeks.

After an extensive search and numerous interviews, I’m happy to announce that Darlene Lanza will be stepping into the role of Superintendent once Kurt retires. Darlene is no stranger to the Recreation Center—she began her career with the Village of Floral Park in 2015, working at the Rec Center. Her love for the park and her dedication to our community make her a wonderful choice to follow in Kurt’s footsteps. Darlene will begin transitioning from Village Hall to the Recreation Center over the summer and will be ready to step into her new role when Kurt departs. Please join us in congratulating Darlene—we’re excited to welcome her into her new role.

We are just 11 days away from the opening of the pool. Registration is ongoing for summer adult and youth programs, as well as for the pool season. The Pool and Recreation Booklet is available online on the Village website and in person at the pool building. All activities, events, and programs are detailed both in the booklet and online.

If you’re still wondering just how great our pool and programs are, come see for yourself during our Open House this Sunday, June 8th, from 12–2 PM. Take a walk around the pool and the park, explore all that our Recreation Center has to offer, and sign up to enjoy a fun-filled summer. We hope to see you this Sunday.

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting will be Monday, June 23, 2025, at Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also visit the Village website, which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our homepage.