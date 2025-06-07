Glen Cove softball sees season end in Long Island championship game

Emotions are a wildly unpredictable thing. Sometimes they carry you to places you’ve never been, and the high is indescribable.

When it wears off, it can be difficult to return to normal reality.

The Glen Cove softball team has had a heck of a last seven days: losing a heartbreaker in Game 1 of the Nassau County championship series to MacArthur, and maybe their best offensive player to a freak injury in Alyssa Weigand.

Then, star pitcher Brooke Simmons tosses a no-hitter to even the series, followed three days later by a dramatic last-inning comeback to win the school’s first county title in the sport since 1985.

Tuesday was one heck of a celebration at the high school, but before the reality of their triumph could set in, the Big Red had to play another game.

And this time, the magic ran out.

Suffolk Class AA champ East Islip overcame a terrific pitching performance by Simmons and got one of their own by Caitlin Ropiak, and capitalized on a few uncharacteristic Glen Cove misplays in the field to grab a 2-0 win in the Long Island championship game at Farmingdale State.

“We haven’t had a chance to breathe yet,” said Glen Cove coach Kim Kessel after the loss. “Now, we can go home and celebrate the county championship. I can’t wait to see that banner.”

Glen Cove (14-11) had some chances to score but couldn’t solve Ropiak, and now East Islip (19-7), after winning its first-ever Long Island championship, will play in a regional final on June 7 here at Farmingdale at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state AA tournament in Rochester beginning on June 13.

“The pitcher we faced was phenomenal,” East Islip coach Jason McGowan said. “I told my girls we just had to find a way to put the ball in play.”

The Big Red, coming off their seventh-inning rally to beat MacArthur on Monday, had trouble getting any offense going against East Islip freshman ace Caitlin Ropiak, but the Redmen couldn’t do anything against Simmons, either.

For four innings, the two teams combined for a solitary hit, a single by Glen Cove’s Alana Barnes.

But then Glen Cove’s normally solid defense cracked a bit. The Redmen’s Kayla Varga topped a slow grounder to first, and due to miscommunication, made it safely to the bag.

Courtesy runner Emily Saccone then stole second and went to third on a wild throw that went into center field.

Ropiak then drove a single up the middle to score the game’s first run.

In the sixth, East Islip’s Marisa Renganeschi reached on a bunt single, stole second and third, and scored when a fly ball to left was lost in the sun, allowing her to score.

“We don’t make those kinds of mistakes, ever, but things happen in the course of a game,” said Glen Cove coach Kim Kessel. “You get caught up in it and they were just able to capitalize on the opportunities they had.”

Glen Cove had one excellent scoring chance in the game, when in the fourth, Simmons and Mia Lupinski both singles to start the inning.

But on a fielder’s choice grounder, Ropiak forced the lead runner at third, and the Big Red weren’t able to come through after that.

Simmons struck out 11 in another dominant outing, while Ropiak fanned nine and allowed just three hits.

So, while Glen Cove’s season ended, the players left the field knowing they’d made history and appreciating the special season.

“All the feelings are so overwhelming,” senior outfielder Julia Petrizzo said. “To come this far, to get here, I’m so grateful.

“After 40 years, and making history, I couldn’t feel better,” Petrizzo added. “I will never forget this experience; it’ll be in my heart forever.”