Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Best onion rings, Blakeman to sue NY and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman threatening to sue the state over its NUMC overhaul.

Long Island representatives are calling for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s modernization plan to be a focal point of the national maritime strategy, the latest efforts in recent actions to revitalize the deteriorating Kings Point campus.

With a crunch that can be heard for miles, Karver’s Grille — recently awarded Best Onion Rings on Long Island — has been making onion rings that anyone would want to snack on.

Nassau County Commissioner Bruce Blakeman has announced his intention to sue the state of New York over Albany’s recent overhaul of the board that oversees the Nassau University Medical Center.

Schmackary’s is set to satisfy Long Islanders’ sweet tooth.

A North Merrick man pleaded guilty to multiple charges for plotting to bomb the Nassau County Department of Social Services building in September.