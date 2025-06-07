Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Best onion rings, Blakeman to sue NY and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
Representatives call for U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to be focal in federal maritime revitalization
Long Island representatives are calling for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s modernization plan to be a focal point of the national maritime strategy, the latest efforts in recent actions to revitalize the deteriorating Kings Point campus.
Karver’s Grille: Inside the 2025 Best Onion Rings on Long Island
With a crunch that can be heard for miles, Karver’s Grille — recently awarded Best Onion Rings on Long Island — has been making onion rings that anyone would want to snack on.
Hochul taps ex-Hofstra president to chair NUMC board, Blakeman says he will sue
Nassau County Commissioner Bruce Blakeman has announced his intention to sue the state of New York over Albany’s recent overhaul of the board that oversees the Nassau University Medical Center.
Schmackary’s cookies opens first L.I. location in Roslyn
Schmackary’s is set to satisfy Long Islanders’ sweet tooth.
North Merrick man pleads guilty to attempted bombing of county building
A North Merrick man pleaded guilty to multiple charges for plotting to bomb the Nassau County Department of Social Services building in September.