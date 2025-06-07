Take a bite: 3 must-try restaurants this weekend

The viral pulled pork mac and cheese from restaurant Street to Table is the perfect meal for BBQ lovers.

Looking for something new to try this weekend? These three restaurants are perfect to check out with friends and family.

STREET TO TABLE

Street to Table is serving up street food inspired from flavors around the globe. At their newly opened second location, you can find a menu filled with unique dishes and reimagined classics.

From comfort food like their award-winning pulled pork mac & cheese ($23.99) to inventive fusions like ramen stir fry ($16.99), Street to Table has a wide-ranging menu. Their dessert menu includes sweet treats like Fried Oreos ($11.99) and S’mores Churros ($11.99).

Now open for dine-in and takeout, owners Tejan and Jas Arora’s passion and style are on display, featuring graffiti art and street signs littering the new space with their eclectic aesthetic.

350 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 934-227-1717, streettotableny.com

SPEAK EASY TAPAS BAR

This newly opened restaurant presents a fresh twist on Spanish tapas, or small plates typically served with an alcoholic beverage.

Whether you’re in the mood for bites like Spanish meatballs ($16) or more filling fare like their slow cooked brisket ($24), Speak Easy Tapas Bar has a cocktail to go with your choice. You can sample their signature drinks like the floral Crystal Elixir or choose your own from an extensive wine list.

With limited seating, book a table on their website to experience this speakeasy vibe complete with live music every Thursday night.

451 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway, 516-341-0599, speakeasytapasbar.com

BAR LUCY

Bar Lucy is cooking up traditional Italian cuisine in a new way.

Elevating classics like chicken Parmesan ($26) and veal chop Milanese ($51), Chef Henry puts his own spin on the tastes of Italy. This restaurant prides itself on taking time-honored flavors to new places – like putting traditional Calabrian chili peppers onto chicken wings!

Under the same management as its predecessor The Linwood Restaurant & Cocktails, Bar Lucy is a new addition to Babylon’s Main Street as your “neighborhood Italian restaurant.”

150 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-1256, bar-lucy-restaurant.com

