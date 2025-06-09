Charity 5K comes to downtown Oyster Bay this September

IHS Group is hosting its first Charity 5K this September, with a participation goal of 300.

For the first time in company history, the IHS Group in Oyster Bay is set to put on a Charity 5K, raising funds for three local nonprofits while bringing newcomers to the heart of the downtown area. The company, a human resources and financial services firm located on South Street, hopes to see upwards of 300 participants at the race on Saturday, Sept. 6.

“Our goal with this is to help the charities, first and foremost, and we want to support local businesses in Oyster Bay,” said Chirstopher LoGrippo, a junior partner at IHS Group LLC.

The race will raise funds for three nonprofits: Nassau/Suffolk Autism Society Association, Gleason’s Give a Kid a Dream and Life Center of Long Island.

The NSASA looks to help people with autism, no matter their age, as well as their families, LoGrippo said.

Gleason’s Give a Kid a Dream provides underprivileged youth with mentorship and educational opportunities and the Life Center helps pregnant and mother women across Nassau and Suffolk, according to their respective websites.

LoGrippo said Perry D’Alessio, the IHS Group founder, runs his own nonprofit and wanted to bring a sense of giving back to the company. According to the IHS website, D’Allessio is the treasurer of Gleason’s Give a Kid a Dream.

While the company doesn’t have a financial fundraising goal just yet, LoGrippo said it is hoping to reach 300 sign-ups for the race. With a $50 registration fee, 300 runners would raise $15,000 for the three Long Island-based nonprofits.

The 5K is a first for the company. Inspired by the water surrounding downtown Oyster Bay, LoGrippo said IHS Group originally considered a kayak fund-raiser. Wanting to garner as much participation as possible, the group decided that a 5K Walk/Run would be more accessible to residents.

“We wanted to open it up so that pretty much anybody could participate,” he said.

He said 5K races aren’t uncommon in the downtown area and the run is open to everyone regardless of skill-level.

“You can run it, you can walk it, you can crawl it,” he said.

The Oyster Bay Brewing Company will host an “after party” for runners and is partnering with the group to offer all participants a free beer after the race. LoGrippo said the brewing company’s owner, Ryan Schlotter, is the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce president and has experience hosting and participating in local fund-raisers and events.

LoGrippo said in addition to helping fund-raise for the three nonprofits, the company hopes that bringing participants into downtown Oyster Bay will help boost local businesses as well.

“We want to make an impact in the community,” LoGrippo said.

The 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6. To register for the race, visit events.elitefeats.com/25ihsgroup.