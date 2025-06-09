‘Connor’s Law’ introduced in memory of Massapequa hockey player

A new proposed state bill would require yearly cardiac fitness checks, including an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram, for interscholastic athletes in all public schools.

State Assembly Member Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park) announced Saturday at the Save The Chief fund-raiser that he proposed the bill in honor of former Massapequa High School student Connor Kasin, who unexpectedly died in November 2024 while playing for the school’s hockey team.

Kasin was 17 years old at the time. Nassau County Police said he suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness on the ice and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Kasin family and Connor’s best friend were also present at the Saturday announcement and voiced their support for the bill next to Durso.

“This bill is very important. Imagine yourself with your child one day, and then all of a sudden he’s not there. That’s what happened to us,” Connor’s father said to the crowd gathered in the high school parking lot. “This would have made a difference in Connor’s case, and it may make a difference in countless other children’s cases.

“If my kid had to get tested, this absolutely would have come up with this simple procedure. He wouldn’t have passed out and tragically died in front of me,” he added. “Let’s get this passed.”

Kasin’s unexpected death left the Massapequa community mourning. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman had county flags flown at half-staff in Kasin’s honor and the New York Islanders extended their condolences on social media.

Durso used the Saturday event to urge the public to contact their state senators and Assembly members to ask them to vote in favor of the bill.

“We need every single person here to reach out to your family and friends all through Long Island and New York State to tell their local legislators to sign on to this piece of legislation,” Durso said. “This is a good bill that will save lives.”

Durso said he had introduced the bill in January, but between the mourning community and the state’s budget not being approved until weeks after its deadline, the public announcement was pushed off until now.

Durso said they had been in conversation with the Kasin family as he was developing the bill.

“I want to thank the Kasin family for allowing me this opportunity to honor their son, Connor, by bringing awareness to heart health in young athletes and ensuring the safety and well-being of our children with this important piece of legislation,” he said.

Durso said that in addition to “Connor’s Law,” there is also a companion bill that would require insurance companies in the state to cover the yearly checks.

“It’s a nonpolitical issue,” he said. “This is about the health, safety and heart health of our students.”

“This legislation is a vital step toward protecting the lives of student athletes by promoting early detection of underlying heart conditions,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor and Massapequa native Joseph Saladino, who also spoke at Saturday’s event.

Durso said with the state Assembly going into recess soon, there is no exact timeline as to when the bill will be decided on.

“If it saves one life, it’s perfect,” Durso said.