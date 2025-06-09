Dix Hills man charged with plotting to kidnap, then kill a man

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly (L.) and Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced a Dix Hills man allegedly conspired to have a hitman kidnap and murder a former business associate.

A Dix Hills man was charged with conspiracy and criminal solicitation for allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill a man, according to Nassau County District Attorney Ann Donnelly and Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Navdeep Singh, 48, was arraigned on Sunday, June 8, on charges of second-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal solicitation. The DA said Singh’s bail was set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond, and $5 million partially secured bond, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison, according to Donnelly.

According to the charges, Donnell said between May 29 and June 3, Singh contacted and met with an unidentified co-conspirator multiple times about planning to kidnap and kill a man with whom he was engaged in extensive civil litigation.

Donnelly said the victim knew Singh for several years as part of ongoing business dealings with his construction company and has been engaged in litigation with Singh’s company, Gravity Construction Corp., for about two years after he took Singh’s company off a job he was managing.

Singh allegedly offered the would-be hitman $100,000 and 10 acres of land in India if he kidnapped the victim, took him out of the state, tortured him, extorted him for millions of dollars and eventually killed him, according to the DA.

Singh allegedly took photos of the victim’s home and vehicle and sent them to the hired assassin to help him identify the victim, Donnelly said.

He also allegedly purchased multiple burner phones for the intended solicitor to avoid law enforcement detection, and allegedly made a down payment of $7,000 to the man during a meeting about the plot, Donnelly said.

Singh was arrested in Manhasset on June 7 after he drove around again near the victim’s home.