Glen Cove educators honored with tenure, retirement

The Glen Cove City School District celebrated 21 tenured teachers and 11 retiring teachers at its Wednesday, June 4, Board of Education meeting.

The educators specialized in different grade levels and subjects, but all expressed a dedication to education. In New York, there is a four-year probationary period for new teachers prior to their tenure receipt, according to the state teacher’s union website.

As 21 educators marked the beginning of their Glen Cove career, 11 retiring educators, including Superintendent Maria Rianna, were recognized for their years of service in the city’s school district.

“It’s a time to celebrate two powerful moments in an educator’s journey: the achievement of tenure and the culmination of a career in retirement,” said Andrew DiNapoli, assistant superintendent for human resources.

DiNapoli said that receiving tenure showcases “countless hours spent refining practices, building new relationships, [and] making thoughtful, lasting contributions to students’ growth and success.”

The 21 teachers who received the recognition have not only shaped students’ learning, but the campus culture at their respective schools, he said.

Staff members honored represented every building in the district, with teachers in pre-kindergarten to high school classrooms. But many of the teachers recognized did not limit their efforts to the classroom. Administrators touted the fact that the tenured teachers took part in districtwide committees, clubs, sports and extracurricular learning opportunities.

“Tenure is a very, very important decision that we recommend to the Board of Education. It means that we have seen in you what we want for our children,” Rianna said.

There were many full-circle moments at the ceremony, with some of the city’s natives celebrating their own successes. Notably, tenure recipients Kim Kessel, a physical education teacher who led the softball team to the championships this year, and Allen Hudson, a former high school assistant principal and current principal, are Glen Cove High School alumni themselves.

In addition to the 21 tenured teachers, the board celebrated 11 educators who are stepping down from their roles at Glen Cove. Administrators thanked them for their dedication to the Glen Cove school community and wished them well for their future endeavors.