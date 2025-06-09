Long Island Elite donates van to Paws of War for vets, service dogs

The nonprofit organization Long Island Elite (LIE) recently delivered a major boost to Paws of War’s mission of supporting veterans and first responders by donating a custom 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, designed to transport service animals and their handlers across the region.

The $125,000 donation, raised through LIE’s 2023 “Stars and Stripes” gala and yearlong fund-raising initiatives, underscores the group’s longstanding commitment to local charities. The newly branded van can carry up to 14 animals and passengers and will be used in both rescue operations and to transport veterans and their service dogs to critical appointments and events.

“As a Marine Corps veteran, I know firsthand the challenges our heroes face every day,” said Frank Morizio Jr., immediate past president of LIE. “The donation of the van was our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our veterans and first responders. Our collaboration with Paws of War allowed us to make an impact on the lives of local Long Island heroes.”

The customized Sprinter van is equipped with specialized ventilation and climate control systems to ensure the comfort and safety of animals during long-distance rescues, which can range from local missions to interstate trips as far as Ohio. Paws of War also plans to use the van to support its ongoing training and placement programs for service dogs, which are provided at no cost to qualified veterans and first responders.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Long Island Elite has grown from a small under-40 networking group into a 100-member nonprofit organization dedicated to business development and strategic charitable giving. Each year LIE selects a local nonprofit as its Charity Partner of the Year, investing time, resources and fund-raising efforts to achieve a lasting impact.

Morizio, who served as LIE’s president in 2022 and 2023, said the group’s selection of Paws of War aligned with their desire to support causes that improve lives in tangible ways.

“We don’t fund things like salaries; we are focused on capital improvements—things that create long-term value in the community,” he said. “The van, along with a local minivan and funding for training a new service dog, were all pre-approved as part of the donation.”

The unveiling of the van brought together current and past members of LIE’s leadership team alongside Paws of War staff for photos and celebration. The vehicle was wrapped with the LIE logo and images of veterans and their service animals, serving as a moving tribute to the individuals the partnership aims to serve.

“It took a little time for the wrap and delivery, but it’s finally on the road—and it’s already making a difference,” Morizio said. “We’re proud to see it in use, especially knowing how hard our members worked to raise those funds.”

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri said the donation will enhance the nonprofit’s ability to deliver life-saving services to those coping with PTSD and other service-related challenges.

“Long Island Elite continues to be an invaluable partner,” Misseri said. “Their generosity, hands-on involvement and fundraising efforts have made a lasting difference in the lives of the veterans and first responders we serve. The van is a crucial asset in ensuring our heroes can participate in essential activities that foster healing, connection and well-being.”

Beyond the donation, LIE’s partnership model offers long-term benefits to recipient organizations. Former charity partners like Paws of War are invited to join LIE as nonprofit members, giving them access to a growing network of professionals and other nonprofits for ongoing support and collaboration.

“What we’ve built is more than a one-time gift,” Morizio said. “It’s a community of leaders who are invested in each other’s success—whether they’re running a business or saving lives.”

To date, Long Island Elite has contributed more than $1.2 million to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across Long Island, ranging from Big Brothers Big Sisters to the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center.

Visit www.longislandelite.com and www.pawsofwar.org for more information about Long Island Elite or Paws of War.