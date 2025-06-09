Mineola installs 2 new stop signs at Coolidge, Bauer intersection

One of Mineola’s new stop signs at the corner of Coolidge Avenue and Bauer Place.

Mineola drivers now have an extra stop to make in the name of safety.

The village installed two new stop signs at the intersection of Coolidge Avenue and Bauer Place late last week after the Board of Trustees approved their placement at the June 4 meeting. One sign is on the northeast corner of Coolidge Avenue and Bauer Place, and the other is on the south side of Coolidge Avenue across from Bauer Place.

The intersection now has a three-way stop.

“Residents have expressed concerns that people are speeding down there, so hopefully this will slow them down,” said Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira.

Pereira said the village chose to install the signs after roughly a dozen residents who live on or near Coolidge Avenue, Bauer Place and adjacent Walter Street came to him with complaints about traffic safety and speeding at the intersection.

“We had a group of residents that specifically asked that we put a stop sign at that corner,” Pereira said. “It makes sense to put it there, so we are honoring their request.”

He added that the village decided it made sense to put stop signs there partly because the intersection is at the bottom of a hill.

He said the group of residents made a petition with about a dozen signatures and information about the problem. Pereira said the board had reviewed it and deemed their request necessary.

These new signs are just one of a slew of traffic calming and street safety improvements the village plans to make, the mayor added.

“We’re exploring the idea of digital signs that show people’s speed, just to remind them how fast they’re going in different locations [around the village],” Pereira said. “We’re also exploring the possibility of some kind of speed hump or speed calming devices.”

He said the village was working with its engineers to determine the best course of action to continue the traffic calming and improve safety.