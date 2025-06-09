Port Washington Garden Club holds kids’ garden workshop

In honor of National Garden Week the Port Washington Garden Club hosted a kids’ garden workshop at the Port Washington Public Library on Saturday, May 31.

The children were read a story, “The Saved Seed,” which taught them the importance of a seed and all that a seed can accomplish.

After story time, Master Gardener Bea Helft introduced the children to gardening with a demonstration. He then led the children with a hands-on-activity, with each child planting and watering a tomato seedling in a pot to take home and care for as it grows.

“We’re trying to get the younger generation interested in gardening…and hoped that this would maybe begin a lifelong interest in gardening,” said Port Washington Garden Club member Tertia Wallace.

Wallace said she believes the earlier you fall in love with something, the more likely you are to pursue it.

“When you’re young, you’re not quite as cynical. Little kids are, I think, more open sometimes to new experiences and gardening,” said Wallace.

Founded in 1924, the Port Washington Garden Club is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and maintain helpfulness among its members for the study and performance of practical gardening, while also aiding the conservation of our natural resources.