Farmingdale Fire Depart. hosts annual Spring Street Fair

The Farmingdale Fire Department’s Spring Street Fair featured a Medieval History Day on the Village Green

The 12th annual Farmingdale Fire Department Spring Street Fair took over Main Street on Saturday, June 7.

The festivities began at 10:30 a.m. as local residents came out to enjoy vendors, an open house at the Fire Department with demonstrations, music, dining, a Ninja exhibit and more.

The Village Green was also home to the village’s Farmingdale Medieval History Day as people in centuries-old clothing performed demonstrations and crafts.

Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said the intermittent rain kept part of the community away, but the crowd was still decently strong.

“It was a good event and, of course, they’re going to continue it again next June,” he said.