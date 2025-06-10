Quantcast
Living
Farmingdale

Farmingdale Fire Depart. hosts annual Spring Street Fair

By Casey Fahrer Posted on
The Farmingdale Fire Department's Spring Street Fair featured a Medieval History Day on the Village Green
Photo courtesy of MARKETING MASTERS NY

The 12th annual Farmingdale Fire Department Spring Street Fair took over Main Street on Saturday, June 7. 

The festivities began at 10:30 a.m. as local residents came out to enjoy vendors, an open house at the Fire Department with demonstrations, music, dining, a Ninja exhibit and more.

The Village Green was also home to the village’s Farmingdale Medieval History Day as people in centuries-old clothing performed demonstrations and crafts.

Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said the intermittent rain kept part of the community away, but the crowd was still decently strong.

“It was a good event and, of course, they’re going to continue it again next June,” he said.

The Farmingdale Fire Department's Spring Street Fair had vendors lined up on Main Street.
The New York Islanders were one of the several vendors at the street festival.
The Farmingdale Public Library had a tent set up during the festivities.
