Legendary Chaminade HS lax coach stepping away

A Long Island prep lacrosse legend is stepping away from the helm. Chaminade High School head coach Jack Moran has announced he is paring down his role, leaving behind a legacy that spans 45 seasons and 21 championships.

“Being at Chaminade has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Moran. “I’ve been blessed to work with incredible young men, dedicated families, and a school that truly believes in forming character through sport.”

He will stay on with the Flyers in a reduced role starting next season, serving as an adviser and director of player development.

The school has announced Assistant Coach Gregory Kay will step into the head coaching job. Kay, who graduated from Chaminade in 1998, was a member of the school’s 1997 state championship lacrosse team and has been on the coaching staff since 2002. Kay also played lacrosse at Siena College.

“It’s impossible to replace a Jack Moran,” said Kay. “But I’ll do my best to take the thousands of lessons I—and so many Chaminade lacrosse alumni—have learned from him and continue to instill those values in our players.”

Moran had been in charge of the Mineola-based high school’s lacrosse team since 1979. In that time, he was able to rack up 629 total wins and 28 regular-season titles in addition to his championships. This last season, the Flyers went 14-2 en route to another Catholic league (NSCHSAA) title game, where they fell to longtime rival St. Anthony’s to conclude their coach’s tenure.

There has been an outpouring of praise for Moran on social media in the wake of the news. Multiple commenters referred to him as a “legend” and others simply left goat emojis as a tribute (goat meaning “greatest of all time”).

“Jack’s commitment to excellence has never wavered, but what truly defines his legacy is his love for our Flyers,” said Thomas Cleary, the school’s president. “His presence has elevated our school and inspired generations of Chaminade Men.”

The school also announced that Thomas O’Connell will be stepping in as an associate head coach. He played on the lacrosse team at Chaminade before graduating in 2015, going on to star at Maryland and win a national championship in 2017. O’Connell will also head up the school’s summer lacrosse camp.