Movers & Shakers: New hires, promotions on Long Island

Dr. Sang Sim is among the new hires and promotions on Long Island.

Jason King

Hofstra University appointed King as senior vice president for legal affairs and general counsel, effective June 16. He currently serves as associate vice president of strategic risk management and chief legal officer at The University of Texas at San Antonio, a role where he oversees institutional risk and provides legal counsel to university leadership.

Cynthia H. Danner

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center appointed Danner as its new senior vice president and chief nursing officer. In this role, she will lead the hospital’s nursing staff, ensuring the delivery of high quality patient care in alignment with the mission, vision and values of St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Catholic Health’s.

Sang Sim, MD

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute has named Sim as vice chair of brachytherapy of the health system’s Department of Radiation Medicine. Brachytherapy is a form of internal radiation therapy used to destroy cancer cells and slow tumor growth by sparing healthy tissues. He is an expert in treating prostate, gynecologic, breast and skin malignancies, among other cancers using the latest therapies.

Susan Lee, MD, FACP

Lee, a professor of Clinical Medicine in the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, Medical Director of Stony Brook Primary Care, and Deputy Chief of the Medical Information Office (CMIO) at Stony Brook Medicine, has been elected to the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians.

Andrew Veglucci

The founder of Detailed Athletic Development Group Inc. has been elected to be a member of the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors. He is also an Associate Head Coach for the men’s ice hockey team at Stony Brook University.

Judy Greiman

Greiman was appointed as a trustee of the board of The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook. She brings nearly 30 years of advocacy experience to the organization. She recently retired from helping to run Stony Brook University, where she also oversaw all government and community relations.

Darren Phillips

Phillips, Southampton School District’s Director of Athletics, has been named the New York State president for the Council of Administrators. In this two-year role, he will be responsible for representing the council at meetings of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Jason A. Stern

Stern was elected as secretary of the Suffolk County Bar Association. He is the director of litigation for Weber Law Group who did a two-year term as dean of the Suffolk Academy of Law.

