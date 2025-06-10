Jericho superintendent honored by Town of Oyster Bay board

Jericho Superintendent Hank Grisham honored by the Town of Oyster Bay before he retires at the end of the school year.

The Town of Oyster Bay honored the longest tenured superintendent in the state weeks before his retirement at the board’s latest meeting on Tuesday, June 10.

Hank Grishman has been the superintendent of the Jericho School District since 1995. He has led Jericho to its standing as the top school district in the state and the sixth-best school in the country by Niche.com for 2024. The district remains one of the best in both the state and the country for 2025 as well.

“As superintendent, Hank Grisham strives to promote positive relations among the board members, not always the easiest thing, but it takes talent, patience, fortitude and a continued care to manage those things when it’s easy and when it’s tough,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “He has embraced the teachers, the parents, the administrators, the staff and especially the students.”

Grisham began his career in education 58 years ago. He received his first superintendent role in 1982 in the Port Byron Central School District. He worked there for five years and in the Mohonasen School District for another five years, before coming to Long Island as the superintendent of the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District.

Town Council Member Lou Imboro was a student in the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District when Grisham worked there.

“You’re always a gentleman and you’re a great leader,” Imbroto said to Grisham.

Grisham said he always wanted to challenge himself throughout his career, but he fell in love with Jericho and decided to stay within the district.

“When I worked in other school districts, I always said, my time frame is three to five years,” Grisham said. “I want the challenge of a new place every three to five years. When I met with the board of Jericho in 1995, I said, ‘I really look forward and would love to come work in Jericho, but understand I’m only gonna be here three to five years.’ That was 30 years ago.”

He was joined by other members of the district’s staff when he was honored. The town board and members of the audience gave the superintendent a standing ovation as he received his citation.

Grisham said he has been emotional while saying his goodbyes throughout the district. He will officially retire from his position at the end of the month.