The Village of Plandome and the Plandome Fire Department are beginning to establish a capital plan for the department, which would plan to purchase equipment and other necessities over the next 10 years.

“We’re trying to be as frugal as possible,” Fire Chief Bob Kane said. “We want full transparency for us when it comes to our operating budget, so we are flexible.”

The Plandome Fire Department is a volunteer force that services the Village of Plandome. It is funded through the village.

Fire Department leaders discussed the proposal at the Village of Plandome’s Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 9. The capital plan covers purchasing equipment with at least a 10-year lifespan.

The department’s capital budget includes the purchase of a new fire engine, which the department would be planning to purchase around 2031.

Kane estimated the cost of the engine to be around $1 million, but said it was a rough estimate and the true figure would not be known until the engine is purchased in about five years. Currently, the cost for an engine ranges from $750,000-$850,000.

He said the steps to purchase the vehicle will begin in 2027.

The last two prior engines purchased for the department were in 2011 and 2021. The last engine acquired cost about $600,000, Kane said. The fire engines have lifespans of decades, he said.

The last engine was paid for via $300,000 from the village and a $300,000 capital bond.

Village Clerk/Treasurer Barbara Peebles said the village has been ending its fiscal years with surpluses and has money set aside that could offset the costs of these big-ticket items in the Fire Department’s capital plan. The village has been doing this for two years.

“We’re ahead of the game with you,” Mayor Jake Kurkjian said.

Other equipment under the capital plan includes two new chief’s vehicles, which the fire chiefs drive to emergencies. These cars are equipped with technology and gear necessary for the chief to manage the department’s emergency response.

Kane recommended that the village purchase surplus vehicles sold by other departments. This would save costs, he said, estimating about $120,000 for the purchases.

“We just think it sets the wrong tone,” Kane said about purchasing new vehicles. “We don’t need to be driving around overpriced chief’s cars.”

Kurkjian questioned if these would be inferior vehicles, potentially needing to be replaced sooner and not fitting the department’s modern needs.

Kane said that neighboring departments often sell vehicles that are in great condition at a lower price. He said the village can seek out ones that would fit the department’s needs.

The department currently has two chief cars that are nearly a decade old. Kane said if they purchase two more, then they would hold onto one of their current vehicles to serve as a third chief’s car and aid their response.

Peebles recommended that the Fire Department submit some of their smaller purchases in a “wishlist” to be covered under the village’s annual operating budget for the department, while the capital plan covers the larger purchases.

The Fire Department’s capital budget would begin under the village’s 2026-2027 budget.

In other news, the Village of Plandome approved road repair projects along 2,000 linear feet in the village on Rockwood Road, Rockwood Road East and Plymouth Road.

The village will then be going out to bid to pursue these road repairs. The estimated cost is capped at $100,000.

The Village of Plandome Board of Trustees will meet again on July 12, where they will discuss various proposed law changes on village fees.