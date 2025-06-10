Syosset student weighs in on state mascot ban at school board meeting

Syosset students brought signs reading “Keep the Braves” and “Home of the Braves” to the board of education meeting.

Syosset students objected to the school district’s decision to comply with the state Education Department’s requirement to remove Native American mascots at the board of education’s meeting on Monday, June 9.

A group of approximately 12 teenagers in the audience chanted during the meeting, “Keep the Braves” and held up signs in opposition to the mascot changes.

During the public comment period, Syosset student Joseph DiBacco asked why Massapequa gets to keep its mascot and why Syosset schools did not fight to keep it.

He said he has friends in Massapequa who have told him that the board of education members and the school staff have fought to keep the “Chiefs” name, even getting President Donald Trump to weigh in on the matter.

“I feel like the Braves are such a historic part of Syosset,” he said.

DiBacco said there are many school and sports team traditions involving the name “Braves,” such as chants or songs. He said some sports teams have stopped doing these traditions out of fear of “consequences.”

“Braves” is not really a bad name, it’s representing what we used to be and what used to be here. It’s a great name to use for a team,” DiBacco said. He said the name shows “American spirit.”

Syosset Superintendent Thomas Rogers said Massapequa is not permitted to keep its mascot and is subject to the same consequences as Syosset.

“We’re all subject to the same rules, and we’re all subject to the same enforcement mechanisms,” Rogers said. He said that the potential consequences of not changing the mascot include the withholding of state funds.

Board of Education President Carol Cheng said the district will closely monitor the state’s mandate to see if there are any changes.

“We are going to stay attentive to the development both from the state and also the federal government,” she said. referring to a claim of Education Secretary Linda McMahon that the state’s mascot ban violated U.S Civil Rights laws.

Rogers thanked DiBacco for his participation in the conversation.

“It’s great seeing you take part in the democratic process,” Rogers said. “This is a great civics lesson, and I’m grateful to see you participating.”

Rogers had earlier announced that the school plans to apply for a state extension on the removal of the logos within the next few days. To receive the extension, Rogers said the state requires “good faith compliance” with the mandate, meaning that districts have taken steps towards a mascot change.

Since the initial mandate was issued, the Syosset school board eliminated the use of the Braves, formed a mascot selection committee and polled the community on which mascot they would like to replace the former icon.

Rogers said he is “optimistic” that the state will grant the extension, as other districts have reportedly received them as well.

“We’ll remain attentive to whatever developments occur,” Rogers said.

The state’s 2022 mandate originally required schools to remove indigenous mascots by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, but that deadline was later extended to June 2025.

“Nothing has changed in terms of the law that is in place in the state,” Rogers said.

Because state law has not changed, Roger said the district is still “under the obligation to comply” with the regulation and retire the mascot by the end of this year. He said that currently the name and logo are on school property, like the end zones on the turf field, and he does not anticipate that the district will be able to complete the end zone project until next summer.

The board did not have any questions or comments on the district’s plans.

The meeting started with celebrations, honoring teachers and students.

First, the district celebrated 23 educators who have completed their 25th year within the district.

“Your unwavering commitment, professionalism and passion have helped shape the success and high standards of our schools. You are a part of what makes this district truly exceptional,” Cheng said.

Rogers said all of the staff members created an “incredible foundation” by the time he joined Syosset 11 years ago, inspiring him to improve the district further.

The district also celebrated 43 student-athletes who received All-County recognition on spring teams.

“It is my pleasure to recognize some of our finest athletes,” said director of athletics Scott Stueber.

Stuueber said the entire spring athletics program qualified as scholar-athlete teams, a recognition given by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

He said this year, the district had 11 teams compete in the Nassau County championships and four compete in the Long Island championships.

Many of the students also earned All-State recognition.

Will Cowley, a defenseman and co-captain on the boys’ lacrosse team, earned All-American honors, which recognize the “top lacrosse talent in the nation,” according to its website.

Twenty-three educators celebrated the completion of 25 years at the district. Photo by Hannah Devlin