Looney Tunes: Inside the 2025 Best Record Store on Long Island

In the age of digital streaming, Looney Tunes is here to help people find love in physical media like CDs, vinyls, cassette tapes and more. They were recently named once again the Best Record Store in the Best of Long Island competition and strive to continue their streak of winning every year.

Looney Tunes is a family-owned business in West Babylon that has been around since 1971, giving people a chance to rummage through and find their desired piece of music or DVDs.

“Good prices, great selection, and excellent customer service is stuff that my dad told my brother and I to continue, and we hope that we keep doing that for many years,” said co-owner of Looney Tunes, Karl Groeger.

With digital streaming services becoming one of the main ways people are introduced and listen to music, Looney Tunes offers a wide range of selection amongst different genres with sections dedicated to recommendations from the staff.

“CD and vinyl are still really important for somebody to collect instead of just streaming because a record and a CD is a physical thing that you can hold on to and you could tangibly own and collect, and still have in case the power goes out or your streaming services go out,” said Groeger.

Physical media is not all that goes on at Looney Tunes, they also put on and organize events featuring artists for people to come and attend. On May 28 at 5 p.m., Joe Jonas will be celebrating the release of his new album “Music for People Who Believe in Love.”

These types of events are part of what makes Looney Tunes stand out and build connections with their community and music lovers.

“Some of my favorite events were Ozzy Osbourne’s in-store event, held on top of our stage for 7,500 people [and] Warren Haynes from the Allman Brothers,” said Groeger.

According to Billboard, around 700,000 new music tracks are released each week on streaming platforms. This makes for a difficult decision when deciding what gets stocked in Looney Tunes as they sort through what to put on their shelves.

“Every week we decide what we can stock inside our store and we average anywhere between 40 to 70 new releases every single Friday,” said Groeger. “We do it by just our own personal taste, stuff that we think that is good that other people might like to listen to.”

The store is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Looney Tunes is a love letter to physical media that shows some things are better when you can hold them.